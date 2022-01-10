Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,100 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 452,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 89.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSBHF opened at $33.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Mitsubishi has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $33.37.

Mitsubishi Corp. engages in the provision of services utilizing the function of general trading. It operates through the following segments: Global Environmental and Infrastructure, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Energy Business, Metals, Machinery, Chemicals, Living Essentials, and Others.

