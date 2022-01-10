Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,000 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 465,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days.

Shares of Mirvac Group stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. Mirvac Group has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13.

About Mirvac Group

Mirvac Group engages in real estate investment, development, third party capital management and property asset management. It operates through the following segments: Office and Industrial, Retail, Residential, and Corporate. The Office and Industrial segment manages the office and industrial property portfolio to produce rental income along with developing office and industrial projects.

