Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Price Hits $16.79 on Exchanges

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $37.02 million and $184,753.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.79 or 0.00041317 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 115.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00057006 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00084943 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.09 or 0.07375571 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,679.35 or 1.00074797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00068256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

