Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Market Capitalization Tops $16.32 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $379.76 or 0.00909430 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $16.32 million and $6,774.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00058693 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00084682 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,140.61 or 0.07520988 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00071836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,772.38 or 1.00034672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 42,966 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.