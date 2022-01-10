Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for about $171.07 or 0.00410418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $15.36 million and $787,663.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00056605 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00080636 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.05 or 0.07355716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,627.50 or 0.99868063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00067207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003087 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 89,777 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

