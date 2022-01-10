Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 286,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for about 2.1% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $18,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 341.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 332,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after acquiring an additional 256,956 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 398.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,270,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,648,000 after purchasing an additional 866,570 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CP opened at $75.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.42. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.98%.

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

