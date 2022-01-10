Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Has $39.43 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,296 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 4.4% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $39,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 105.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,634,000 after buying an additional 2,804,423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Boeing by 309.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,283 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $223,059,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Boeing by 39.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $215.50 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $185.26 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.38 and its 200-day moving average is $217.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60, a PEG ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.