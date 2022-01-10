Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Update

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:MALRY opened at $41.98 on Monday. Mineral Resources has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $44.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60.

Get Mineral Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MALRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mineral Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Mineral Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.