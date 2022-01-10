Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Short Interest Update

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the November 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.10 on Monday. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $38.84 and a 52-week high of $85.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.85, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.24.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $586,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,312 shares of company stock worth $9,765,656. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Mimecast by 90.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Mimecast by 100.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 24,889 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Mimecast by 312.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 137,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 104,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mimecast by 28.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 977,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,139,000 after acquiring an additional 218,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MIME shares. Barclays increased their price target on Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.