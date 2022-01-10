Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,008 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,036 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.4% of Choate Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $689,000. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 104,659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,505,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Cryder Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 789,313 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $222,523,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.34.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $314.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $212.03 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

