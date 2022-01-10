Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Abbrea Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,659 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.4% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $314.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $333.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $212.03 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.34.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

