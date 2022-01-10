Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Raised by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 91.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 38.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 173.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Micron Technology by 42.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 26.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $94.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.20 and its 200-day moving average is $77.67. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.97.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

