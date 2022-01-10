Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Boosted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Micron Technology by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 103,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after buying an additional 34,844 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $94.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.67. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

