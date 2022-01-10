M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $8,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. FMR LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,413,000 after purchasing an additional 353,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,917,009,000 after buying an additional 325,327 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at $108,087,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,064,000 after buying an additional 250,453 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $766,518,000 after buying an additional 190,900 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $390.47 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $436.44 and its 200 day moving average is $423.45.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

