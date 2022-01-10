M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 43,025 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 25.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,950 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 43,025 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $10,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,783,624,000 after acquiring an additional 480,461 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after acquiring an additional 808,601 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after acquiring an additional 659,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,193,000 after acquiring an additional 194,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,763,402 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $146,709,000 after acquiring an additional 57,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.28.

LUV stock opened at $45.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average is $48.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -907.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

