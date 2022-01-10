M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $9.15 Million Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,559 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $9,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NYCB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 550.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,461,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,921 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3,237.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $22,369,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 198.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,947,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,465,000 after buying an additional 1,295,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB opened at $13.13 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

