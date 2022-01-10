M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $7.96 Million Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,347 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $7,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

NYSE WPM opened at $38.56 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average of $42.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

