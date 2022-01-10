M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $11.87 Million Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of Houlihan Lokey worth $11,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $111.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.38 and a 52 week high of $119.89.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.