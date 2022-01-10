M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 217,196 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 361,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,196 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Nielsen during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the third quarter worth about $45,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter worth about $209,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $21.00 on Monday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

