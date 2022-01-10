MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to post sales of $16.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.95 billion and the lowest is $15.36 billion. MetLife reported sales of $20.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year sales of $66.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.40 billion to $66.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $65.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.29 billion to $69.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.77.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of MetLife by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in MetLife by 49.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The company has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

