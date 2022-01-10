Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Meta Financial Group worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth $297,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,737 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,685 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $414,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $62.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $65.96. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.87.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

