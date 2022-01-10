Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 180,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 734,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Merida Merger Corp. I by 659,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $760,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 66,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCMJ opened at $9.99 on Monday. Merida Merger Corp. I has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

