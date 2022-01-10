Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

NYSE:MCY opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.93. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Mercury General has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.96 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mercury General will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.635 per share. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 17.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 21.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 16,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

