Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Raises Holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,295 shares during the period. Business First Bancshares accounts for about 1.2% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BFST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 105,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.96. 17 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,760. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $590.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.89. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.46 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 25.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

In related news, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 8,519 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $247,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Drew C. Brees purchased 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $100,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 19,293 shares of company stock valued at $542,046 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BFST shares. Raymond James upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

