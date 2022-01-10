Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 80,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.20% of ConnectOne Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 99,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,654,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 26,564 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 326,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 34,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

CNOB traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.49. 748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.32.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $72.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

In related news, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $876,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,054. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

