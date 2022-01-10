Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Lowers Position in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lessened its holdings in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,493 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.07% of Capstar Financial worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,449,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,790,000 after buying an additional 28,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Capstar Financial by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 62,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 29,341 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 421,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 61,706 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 400,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstar Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $52,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.41. 506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $34.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Capstar Financial Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

