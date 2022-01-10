Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Has $774,000 Stock Holdings in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Limestone Bancorp were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMST. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter worth $378,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter worth $684,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter worth $729,000. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMST stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.65. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LMST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

