Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Has $15.51 Million Position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp cut its position in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 464,611 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Equity Bancshares comprises approximately 5.3% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $15,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQBK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 107,280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 9,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $331,470.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $33,131.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,118 shares of company stock worth $643,348 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.80. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,200. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $46.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

