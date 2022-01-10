Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Buys New Position in VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 636,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,000. VersaBank. makes up approximately 2.4% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Separately, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of VersaBank. in the third quarter valued at about $1,793,000.

Shares of VBNK stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,800. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.33. VersaBank. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. VersaBank. had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that VersaBank. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on VersaBank. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

About VersaBank.

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries and others. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

