Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Short Interest Down 16.1% in December

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,294,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the November 30th total of 5,115,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.5 days.

MDEVF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco International Development from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Melco International Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MDEVF opened at $1.31 on Monday. Melco International Development has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40.

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

