MEET.ONE (MEETONE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,845.00

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $173,370.04 and $4,845.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00057787 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00083591 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.52 or 0.07364576 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,940.08 or 0.99951722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00070293 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003153 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

