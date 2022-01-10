Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 299 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $246.01 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $204.37 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

