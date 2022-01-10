Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.47.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $81.96 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of -71.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

