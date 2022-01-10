Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $233,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,727,000 after buying an additional 369,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,874,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,345,000 after purchasing an additional 122,062 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 306,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $103.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.12 and its 200-day moving average is $88.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $104.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $28,019,372.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.90.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

