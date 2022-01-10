Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $210,000 Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,876 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,792,000 after purchasing an additional 313,279 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,654,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,635,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.34.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $64.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average is $50.04. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

