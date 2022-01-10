Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,197 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $23.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.48. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $234,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,375 shares of company stock worth $2,065,125 in the last quarter. 58.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

