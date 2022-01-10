Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 199 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 32,922 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $1,345,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.1% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,180 shares of company stock valued at $11,736,880. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BR opened at $171.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.13 and a 200-day moving average of $172.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.91 and a 52-week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.