MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Down to $14.79

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.79, but opened at $14.16. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 776 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $152.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.06 million. Analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $80,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,342,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,412. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 11.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 206.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 234,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 157,957 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 9.1% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 81,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the third quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

