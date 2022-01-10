McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. GOLD CORP. is primarily engaged in the precious metal mining business in the continental United States, however, it may also evaluate properties outside the United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on MUX. TheStreet downgraded McEwen Mining from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE MUX opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $416.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.16.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.20 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 45.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUX. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 29.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

