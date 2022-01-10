MAX Exchange Token Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000872 BTC on popular exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $831,011.90 and approximately $36,180.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,034.97 or 1.00210630 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00083773 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.71 or 0.00364047 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.38 or 0.00463409 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014168 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00134468 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008943 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006812 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001572 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000963 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

