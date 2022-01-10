Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Increased to $157.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MMC. MKM Partners increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.00.

NYSE:MMC opened at $163.81 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The stock has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.16 and a 200-day moving average of $158.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,414 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,167,000 after acquiring an additional 67,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,358,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

