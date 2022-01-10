Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Down 9.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) were down 9.5% on Monday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $30.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marqeta traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $14.09. Approximately 40,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,732,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MQ. Truist decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.62.

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Marqeta by 2,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. Analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Marqeta Company Profile (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

