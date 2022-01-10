Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,282,800 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 1,677,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.3 days.

OTCMKTS MGDPF opened at $2.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGDPF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

