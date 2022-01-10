MakiSwap (MAKI) Market Cap Reaches $2.29 Million

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $145,477.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00056687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00080659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.71 or 0.07359044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,653.55 or 0.99921680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00067150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003095 BTC.

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

