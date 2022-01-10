MahaDAO Achieves Market Cap of $16.84 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $16.84 million and $826,646.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.47 or 0.00013125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 37.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00056601 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00080893 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.22 or 0.07335179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,673.67 or 0.99922297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00067314 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003076 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

