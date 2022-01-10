Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives $49.62 Average Price Target from Analysts

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.31.
MMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.28. 20,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $39.93 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.47.
Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.038 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.
About Magellan Midstream Partners
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.
