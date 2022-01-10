MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded MAG Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.14.
MAG Silver stock opened at C$18.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 349.43. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$17.88 and a 1 year high of C$31.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.89. The company has a current ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
In related news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total transaction of C$583,304.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$319,228.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.