MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded MAG Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.14.

MAG Silver stock opened at C$18.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 349.43. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$17.88 and a 1 year high of C$31.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.89. The company has a current ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total transaction of C$583,304.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$319,228.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

