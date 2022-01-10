Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 81,931 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 81,931 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in FedEx by 308.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $161,210,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 100.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $228,625,000 after purchasing an additional 383,348 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $263.99 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.96. The company has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

