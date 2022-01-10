Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 521 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $11,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in JD.com by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after acquiring an additional 37,527 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after acquiring an additional 40,728 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in JD.com by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,182,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,406,000 after acquiring an additional 77,020 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JD. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $68.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.