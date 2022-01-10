Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 142,991 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 142,991 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.23% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $14,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth $155,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Argus cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Shares of SKX opened at $46.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.18.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

